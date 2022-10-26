1985

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins...

  • Comedy
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 10th, 1985

Studio

Orion Pictures

When a street-smart NYPD cop (Fred Ward) regains consciousness after a bizarre mugging, he has a new face and a new identity! Now he's Remo Williams, the #1 recruit of a top-secret organization, and he's toppling evil at every turn – even atop the Statue of Liberty! Trained by a quirky Korean martial arts master (Joel Grey) to dodge bullets, brave terrifying heights and thwart attackers with his bare hands, Remo becomes the ultimate criminal exterminator. But when he faces off against a corrupt millionaire and his army of henchmen, the real adventure begins!

Cast

Fred WardRemo Williams
Joel GreyChiun
Wilford BrimleyHarold Smith
J.A. PrestonConn MacCleary
George CoeGen. Scott Watson

