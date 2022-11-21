Remote Control Magic: The Movie

Not Available

Remote Control Magic is the ultimate 70's channel surfing experience. Dante Fontana guides you on a journey of game shows, news broadcasts, TV shows, commercials, infomercials, PSA's, celebrity specials, made-for-TV movies, network promos, talk shows, dating shows, award shows, live parades, sporting broadcasts, variety shows. Yes, it's all from 70's television and it's all an everflowing fountain of bad haircuts, leisure suits, sexism, disco, supervans, and racial insensitivity. Includes 25 minutes of bonus features!