Remote Control War is a one hour documentary produced by Zoot Pictures. The documentary focuses on the rise of robotics in the military. It will be broadcast on CBC in Canada as part of the Doc Zone series, with a first air date of February 24, 2011. The production team shot in Europe, Israel and across North America, going from the Pentagon to production facilities and research laboratories to find the latest technology, trends and the issues that arise when robots are used to kill humans.