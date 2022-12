Not Available

Poetic and surreal, Remotely In Touch explores what we perceive as an image; what is 'real'; what is constructed or science fiction; and what are our new codes of signification created by systems of information. Remotely in Touch uses images created by remote digital signals — sent via satellite or robotic camera — and juxtaposes these with analog video images encapsulating a 'visceral moment' or an 'embodied movement'.