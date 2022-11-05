The happiness of a newly-married couple, Henry and Jeannie Saint Clair, is shattered when the husband is made a paralytic in an automobile accident. The wife still loves him, although he is incapable of any physical love. She is slowly drawn into a short-lived affair with a handsome athlete, Robert Vanier. When the husband learns of the affair, he commits suicide. But the wife cannot forget him and she sends her lover away.
|Jean Galland
|Henry Saint-Clair
|Maurice Maillot
|Robert Vanier
|Françoise Rosay
|Madame Gardane
|Robert Arnoux
|Pierre
|Jeanne Boitel
|Jeanne Saint-Clair
