Eager to win back his girlfriend, Kudin rushes off to join a gang of mat rempit, only to later discover that he is not welcome. It isn't until an Arabian scientist gives him a sample of magical petrol, which could turn his regular motorcycle into a "flying" one, that people start to notice him. With his fame increasing on the internet, Kudin's popularity starts to get to his head. His best friend Comel, who secretly has a crush on him, tries to lead him back to normalcy.