Maik is a hooligan and is part of the “Hools on Fire”. His older sister Alex, who is with the leader of the group, Schulz, has great hopes in him and already sees him, as her friend intended, at the leader’s side. Maik, on the other hand, is just in love with Andrej. The two men have a secret love affair and have so far not known anything about the other’s life. Maik begins to doubt his life plan so far and is no longer sure whether he wants to remain a hool. Alex notices that her brother is pulling away and is trying hard to keep him with him.