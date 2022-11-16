Not Available

Sweetheart proudly presents Performer of the year Remy La Croix in her very own volume of the popular "loves girls" series. In the tradition of this title, Remy has chosen four of her favorite girls in the industry, some whom she has worked with, and others she has admired from afar. Watch Remy demonstrate her skills with a hula hoop, listen to her talk about her love of women and see her make mad, passionate love to four gorgeous girls. It will be very clear how much Remy Loves Girls.