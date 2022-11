Not Available

A bunch of Hong Kong residents go on a bus tour to Thailand and get mixed up with counterfeiters who’re chasing an underage hooker (Gloria Yip) who stole their bogus loot. Waise Lee is the tour guide, a loopy priest who’s preoccupied with changing money. Sean Lau does a Travis Bickle impression as a jaded taxi driver who’s sweet on teacher Rachel Lee. Cynthia Khan is a kick-butt meter maid, and Fennie Yuen is a money grubbing beautician. Dayo Wong is a wacky ex-triad.