Not Available

Renaissance's Turn of the Cards and Scheherazade and Other Stories recorded live on September 23, 2011 before a wildly enthusiastic sellout audience at Keswick Theater, Glenside, Philadelphia. Acoustic Guitar, Vocals - Michael Dunford, Bass Guitar, Vocals – David J. Keyes Drums, Percussion, Vocals – Frank Pagano, Keyboards – Rave Tesar, Keyboards, Vocals – Jason Hart Lead Vocals – Annie Haslam