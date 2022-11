Not Available

Backed by conductor Ervin Lukács and the Budapest Symphony Orchestra, Italian soprano Renata Scotto performs arias from some of the world's most beloved operas. This live 1991 concert includes selections from Alfredo Catalani's "La Wally," Giacomo Puccini's "Gianni Schicchi," Francesco Cilèa's "Adriana Lecouvreur," George Frideric Handel's "Giulio Cesare" and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's "La Clemenza di Tito."