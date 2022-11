Not Available

Renowned Italian soprano Renata Tebaldi and Canadian baritone Louis Quilico perform the finale of the second act from "Tosca" in this rare television event, which originally aired in March 1965. Tebaldi also sings Rossini's song cycle "La Regata Veneziana" while Quilico takes over on the finale of Puccini's "Il Tabarro" and Tosti's "L'ultima Canzone." Ernesto Barbini conducts the CBC Festival Orchestra.