Renato Ratti - The Innovator of Barolo

Not Available

The innovator of Barolo reconstructs the extra-ordinary human and professional path of an authentic founding father, thanks to whom the italian wine stepped into future for good. “I came to the world of wine-making without a family tradition behind me. I believe that this opening admission is necessary: for being free of any ancestral ties or responsibilities, I was able to face Barolo with neither pride nor prejudice, but with unfettered freedom” (Renato Ratti) PRODUCED BY STUFFILM & STORIEDOC WRITTEN BY TIZIANO GAIA DIRECTED BY FABIO MANCARI WITH PIETRO RATTI, MASSIMO MARTINELLI, ANGELO GAJA, GIGI ROSSO, ARMANDO CORDERO, PIERCARLO GRIMALDI, GIOVANNI RATTI, BEATRICE SITIA RATTI, RENZO BALBO, FEDERICO OBERTO, EZIO RIVELLA