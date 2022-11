Not Available

Renato Russo - Uma Celebração, or simply A Celebração, is the fourth live album by the Brazilian rock group Legião Urbana, recorded by cable TV channel Multishow, in partnership with EMI. A curiosity of this album is that no song of his was sung by the group, but by other artists, among them Paulo Ricardo, Plebe Rude, Vanessa da Mata, Leela, Chorão and Initial Capital.