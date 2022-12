Not Available

In a quaint Padang restaurant, filled with many people enjoying their lunch break, two extremely platonic bros put their extremely platonic friendship to the test when it turns out that there’s only a single plate of their favorite food left: The Rendang of Death. (Massacre may or may not ensue.) Rendang of Death was created with inspiration from the legendary animated short 'Bar Fight' made by the equally legendary animator Christy Karacas.