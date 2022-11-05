Rendezvous with Annie

1946

A homesick American soldier stationed in England, during WWII, makes an unauthorized (a.w.o.l) trip on an American Air Force plane to the United States to see his wife, and then hops the plane back to England, with only his wife knowing he was home for a few hours. Later, she learns that she is pregnant and, to disclose that her husband had paid her a visit would get him into trouble and she does not, the townspeople are unanimous in their condemnation of her. But, when her husband is discharged, he enlists the aid of a nightclub singer, the only other person who knew he came home, and the gossips are left to find something else to prattle on about. (Les Adams)