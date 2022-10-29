Not Available

Rendezvous with Death

  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Shaw Brothers

Sun Chung had been recognized as an expert comedy and crime thriller director, but he was to gain even greater acclaim for his soulful, powerful, intelligent, and beautifully-made martial arts epics. This stands alongside The Deadly Breaking Sword and The Kung-fu Instructor as one of his very best. It’s not so much the plot – a master swordsman protects a treasure chest on a dangerous journey – that makes this great, but what Sun does with it, inspiring the cast and crew to some of their finest work.

Cast

Wong YuXinshuan (Miserable)/ Gu Jian
Lo LiehBeggar Yang Feng
Ku FengPrince Yan Yikang
Chan ShenChi Sifang
Chen Kuan-TaiGolden Rod Gu Feitian
Lam Sau-KwanShui Xian Hua

