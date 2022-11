Not Available

Shakti (Madhavan) is a young man from a village, with no job but tons of ambition and dreams. As he sees his life pass him by, stuck in a rut in his hometown, he decides that he will try his fortunes elsewhere. Chennai beckons him and off goes Shakti, to join his uncle Kirikalam (Vadivelu), who has a stall of magic tricks at an exhibition. No, Kirikalam is not really a magician, but is posing as one and his amateurish tricks don't exactly bring in big crowds.