The film begins with two close friends Sadguna Rao (Chandra Mohan) & Madhusudan Rao (Rajendra Prasad). Once he is acquainted with a beautiful girl Keerthana (Preeti) in funny circumstances and they fall in love. Keertana also holds a mate Vindhya (Rajani) a stage artist. Right now, the story unfolds by Keerthana divulging Vindhya regarding her childhood marriage with a guy Venkata Sivam in their village which she denies and even changed her name from Vighneshwari to Keerthana.