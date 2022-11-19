Rene Froger - Doe Maar Gewoon Live In Ahoy

Not Available

In December 2007, Rene Froger stood in Ahoy. With this show, he looked back at 20 years Rene Froger, his greatest hits and he looks ahead to his Dutch adventure now. An evening of singing and swinging. An unforgettable musical and visual show spectacle that is unparalleled, an absolute must see for fans and lovers of show and entertainment. A specially formed orchestra, his trusted Frogettes and many dancers not only René Froger guide but also several special guests including Jeroen van der Boom and Frans Bauer.