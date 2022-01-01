Rene Froger Pure

Not Available

Relive the unique "house concert" Rene Froger, recorded on April 15 2004, in which Rene performed for a select group of friends. During this activity, which also was broadcast live on Radio 2, Rene played along with Rene Froger Band, all the titles of his recently released album Pure. That this concert had a lot of technical feet in the earth, is extensively illustrated in the chapter Backstage on this DVD. More than 45 male technicians were 2 days in the back to make this technical feat. Pure Live is a rare document on DVD and for the real Rene Froger fan a must. Feel the atmosphere of this intimate concert, where Rene shows an unprecedented side of himself: a true entertainer, even homely atmosphere.