Rene Goes to Hollywood

Rene Dadiani, a big city dweller, teaches video art in a film school, while at the same time working for a propane delivery office. He claims real men are men of many hats. In film school, he's one of the avid preachers of self-initiated absurd theory. He assumes that one can enhance the power of imagination by way of altering consciousness that, on its turn, can give way to new reality. Rene often observes life via his Handycam. Sometimes those he captures are not only the 'real' people, but imaginary personalities, too.