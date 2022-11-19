Not Available

From his days championing college sports to his stint as a naval officer, tennis ace, ladies' man, and all-American boy Richard Raskind was an archetypical male in every sense. And then in his 40s, after getting married and having a son, Richard became Renée. Renée was still dynamite on the tennis court, but being the first transsexual player in the women's US Open would put her in a spotlight she couldn't escape. As she publicly fought those who said she shouldn't be allowed to play as a woman, Renée alienated her increasingly troubled son—a relationship she struggles to repair to this day.