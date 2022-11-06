1948

Renegades of Sonora

  • Western
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 23rd, 1948

Studio

Not Available

Cowboy Rocky Lane (Allan Lane) thwarts an attack on a courier delivering a precious Indian tribal belt and becomes embroiled in a conspiracy in the process. When the courier dies, Rocky delivers the belt to the Agent. But he quickly finds himself arrested for murder and learns not only is the belt missing, but the murdered Agent is not the man he gave the belt to.

Cast

Allan LaneRocky Lane
Black JackBlack Jack
Eddy WallerNugget Clark
Roy BarcroftGeorge Keeler
Frank FentonSheriff Jim Crawford
Mauritz HugoHenchman Pete Lasker

