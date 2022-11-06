Renegades of Sonora

Cowboy Rocky Lane (Allan Lane) thwarts an attack on a courier delivering a precious Indian tribal belt and becomes embroiled in a conspiracy in the process. When the courier dies, Rocky delivers the belt to the Agent. But he quickly finds himself arrested for murder and learns not only is the belt missing, but the murdered Agent is not the man he gave the belt to.
|Allan Lane
|Rocky Lane
|Black Jack
|Black Jack
|Eddy Waller
|Nugget Clark
|Roy Barcroft
|George Keeler
|Frank Fenton
|Sheriff Jim Crawford
|Mauritz Hugo
|Henchman Pete Lasker
