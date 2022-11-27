Renildo & Vanildo

Not Available

In their village in Guinea-Bissau, everyone knows the twins Renildo and Vanildo, because they’re always dancing. Mama Dila takes care of them in the village, because their mother died when they were just a year old. They only see their hardworking father from time to time. They’re going to visit him again soon, and as a surprise, they want to dance for him. Their father’s approval is very important to them, so they practice a lot. But he’s mainly focused on their grades, will he also appreciate their dancing?