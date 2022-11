Not Available

Reno's most dysfunctional team of law enforcement officials demonstrates their most outrageous antics in this selection of fan-favorite episodes. Join the mentally deranged crew of sheriff's deputies on a hilarious and politically incorrect ride. A zany cast including Thomas Lennon, Cedric Yarbrough, Kerri Kenney and Niecy Nash doles out a truly unique form of justice on the stranger side of this Nevada community.