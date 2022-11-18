Rent a Car

Not Available

The owner of a booming rental car business scrambles to replace the $10,000 left in the trunk of one of his cars in this comedy starring Frank White and Shawn Harris. If you've got some cash and you need a car, D-Stacks (White) can hook you up with one of the hottest rides around. His crew may be a little crazy, but they won't be happy until the customer leaves satisfied. Their latest customer is Boogie White, a local hot-shot who just mistakenly left $10,000 in the trunk of his rented car. When the money goes missing, it falls on D-Stacks to make sure it's replaced. Now, if D-Stacks can just convince one of his talented employees to turn out a hit single and stage a local show, maybe they can raise enough money to pay Boogie back. But they've only got 72 hours to make it happen, and should they fail D-Stacks stands to lose more than just his reputation as a reliable businessman. ~ Jason Buchanan, Rovi