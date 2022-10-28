Not Available

Feature film ‘Rentap is a fast-paced action comedy film about two ordinary brothers who are into ‘Parkour’, an exciting sport that requires self-discipline and team spirits which has never been film in the Malaysian market. A storyline which brings out positive themes of bravery, loyalty and friendship, it focuses on young people who must find belief within themselves, the strength to overcome great danger to save whom they care for. ‘Rentap’ has a good combination of entertaining features such as spectacular Parkour sequences, comedy elements, breathtaking scenes together with a touch of romance! A perfect blend for today’s youth!