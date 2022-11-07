Not Available

REPARATION is a powerful psychological thriller that swirls like a funnel cloud around Bob Stevens -- a small-town farmer with a three-year hole in his memory. When a mysterious stranger, Jerome, shows up claiming to have been his best friend in the Air Force Police, Bob's peaceful existence begins to unravel from the outside in. Bob's entire family is caught in the storm -- but none more than Bob's eight year-old daughter, Charlotte, who discovers that she might hold the key to conjuring Bob's forgotten past. As Charlotte comes to learn, "every time something happens that knocks us out of balance, we try doing something that will knock us back in..." That universal theme of balance is the soul of REPARATION.