The story of the so called Christian-Communist Republic of the Guaranis. Formed by jesuit missions in Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina and Uruguay, between 1610/1767, it congregated about 150,000 indians in almost fifty "Reductions" (the cities organized by the Jesuits). The Christian-Communist Republic of the Guaranis was decimated by attacks of expeditions and mercenaries, and served as excuse for the kings of Portugal and Spain to banish the Jesuits from America.