Repeat Dive

Not Available

oav (Doron Nesher) is a member of an elite diving unit in the Israeli Navy who has just lost a friend (killed in action). It is up to him to visit the widow, and when he does, they develop a bond based on their shared grief. This unspoken affinity between them is on the verge of growing into something beyond simple commiseration when Yoav realizes he must decide where his priorities lie, with his military unit or with his personal life. Like others in his group, their excursions into civilian life so often involve consoling widows or parents or children, made all the worse by knowing that they must go back again and face future tragedies in action.