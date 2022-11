Not Available

Music was his refuge. Then the music stopped. After being abandoned by his mother and losing his father to suicide, 17-year-old Sean Purchase (Joseph Manning, The Matrix Revolutions, Xena: Warrior Princess) is about to hit bottom. When an accident takes the life of another, Sean goes on the run from a shattered family, a back-stabbing friend, the law, and even his greatest hope. Filmed on location in New Zealand, Repeat Performance is based on actual events.