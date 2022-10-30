Repeat Performance

Sheila Page, a Broadway star, shoots Barney, her murderous husband on New Year's Eve. She flees her apartment and goes to her Producer, John Friday. When she arrives, it is New Year's day, a year earlier. She has been given the chance to live life over and correct the errors of the past only to find that the end will be the same although the path will be different.
|Joan Leslie
|Sheila Page
|Virginia Field
|Paula Costello
|Tom Conway
|John Friday
|Richard Basehart
|William Williams, Poet
|Natalie Schafer
|Eloise Shaw
|Benay Venuta
|Bess Michaels
