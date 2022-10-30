1947

Repeat Performance

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 21st, 1947

Studio

Aubrey Schenck Productions

Sheila Page, a Broadway star, shoots Barney, her murderous husband on New Year's Eve. She flees her apartment and goes to her Producer, John Friday. When she arrives, it is New Year's day, a year earlier. She has been given the chance to live life over and correct the errors of the past only to find that the end will be the same although the path will be different.

Cast

Joan LeslieSheila Page
Virginia FieldPaula Costello
Tom ConwayJohn Friday
Richard BasehartWilliam Williams, Poet
Natalie SchaferEloise Shaw
Benay VenutaBess Michaels

