Suffering from kidney failure, Joe, a computer chip salesman goes through an organ transplant administered by Dr. Evelyn Tyler who is a biogeneticist for Therapeutic Technology located at 1 DNA Drive. Joe is not only grateful for his new kidney, but he becomes interested and obsessed in Dr. Tyler who shows him the world of miraculous, amazing and wonderful biotechnology. But this seemingly technological panacea is also filled with uncertainty, danger and dilemma that changes their lives forever.