The Call-up

It's time for Jonsson to return to his old regiment to rehearse what he learned during conscription a few years ago. He meets his old friends, platoon leader Larsson and the music loving captain 'Beethoven'. Jonsson and his comrades doesn't take it very serious - but they have a jolly good time. A female journalist follows the exercise to write an article, and gets interested in him. Plot by Mattias Thuresson.