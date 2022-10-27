Not Available

The Call-up

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Ri-Film

It's time for Jonsson to return to his old regiment to rehearse what he learned during conscription a few years ago. He meets his old friends, platoon leader Larsson and the music loving captain 'Beethoven'. Jonsson and his comrades doesn't take it very serious - but they have a jolly good time. A female journalist follows the exercise to write an article, and gets interested in him. Plot by Mattias Thuresson.

Cast

Lasse ÅbergHelge Jonsson
Ted ÅströmBörje Larsson
Lasse HaldenbergHans Öberg
Weiron HolmbergTore Tallroth
Lena-Maria Gårdenäs-LawtonBea (as Lena-Maria)
Lars AmbleChief Editor

