Report to Mother

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Odessa Movies

The story revolves around the incidents following the death of a young Naxalite, upon whose death his friends travel to the village where his mother lives to inform her of the death of her only son. Amma Ariyan is considered to be a complex movie. Since its release in 1986, critics have read several layers of meaning in its story. The film was the only South Indian film to feature in British Film Institute's Top 10 Indian Films list.

Cast

Kunhulakshmi AmmaPurushan's Mother
Nilambur Balan
HarinarayanSuicide
Joy MathewPurushan
Maji VenkiteshParu

