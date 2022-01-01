1990

Repossessed

  • Comedy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 13th, 1990

Studio

Seven Arts Productions

It's been some time since Father Jebedaiah Mayii exorcised the Devil from little Nancy Aglet, who is now grown up with a husband and two children of her own. But the prince of darkness wants to go a second round and has returned to repossess her! With Father Mayii unwilling to help, Father Luke Brophy tries his best to help Nancy, even when TV's Ernest Weller plans to air the exorcism live on TV.

Cast

Linda BlairNancy Aglet
Ned BeattyErnest Weller
Leslie NielsenFather Jebedaiah Mayii
Anthony StarkeFather Luke Brophy
Thom SharpBraydon Aglet
Lana SchwabFanny Ray Weller

Images