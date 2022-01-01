Repossessed

It's been some time since Father Jebedaiah Mayii exorcised the Devil from little Nancy Aglet, who is now grown up with a husband and two children of her own. But the prince of darkness wants to go a second round and has returned to repossess her! With Father Mayii unwilling to help, Father Luke Brophy tries his best to help Nancy, even when TV's Ernest Weller plans to air the exorcism live on TV.
|Linda Blair
|Nancy Aglet
|Ned Beatty
|Ernest Weller
|Leslie Nielsen
|Father Jebedaiah Mayii
|Anthony Starke
|Father Luke Brophy
|Thom Sharp
|Braydon Aglet
|Lana Schwab
|Fanny Ray Weller
