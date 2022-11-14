Not Available

Fifty-year-old Jim has just lost his high-flying corporate job in status-conscious Singapore, but his ego and pride compel him to hide this from his family and roam around town in the day. From this deception, a malevolent force arises, driving him deeper into risky behavior. Jim thinks that he's keeping his family safe, but as his carefully-crafted life unravels, all that changes. Repossession is a taut psychological horror about the devastating fallout of pride, and how a dream life becomes a nightmare.