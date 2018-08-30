2018

Reprisal

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 30th, 2018

Studio

Emmett Furla Oasis Films

Jacob, a bank manager haunted by a violent heist that took the life of a coworker, teams up with his ex-cop neighbor, James, to bring down the assailant. While the two men work together to figure out the thief’s next move, Gabriel, the highly-trained criminal, is one step ahead. When Gabriel kidnaps Jacob’s wife and daughter, Jacob barrels down a path of bloodshed that initiates an explosive counterattack and brings all three men to the breaking point.

Cast

Bruce WillisJames
Frank GrilloJacob
Johnathon SchaechGabriel
Olivia CulpoChristina
Andrea CianneveiMaribel
Natali YuraMaribel

