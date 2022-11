Not Available

RE:PRODUCTION is an exploration of the fetish known as 'milking'. In short, this consists of the modification of 1950's cow milking machines for the use of humans. Inspired by a Craigs List Casual Encounter ad, RE:PRODUCTION imagines a dystopia future in which male sexuality, increasingly desensitised and dehumanised, has been reduced to a necessary process more in common with a mass production 'milking' factory.