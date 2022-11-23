Not Available

Reproduction Cycle Among Unicellular Life Forms Under the Rocks of Mars

    A classroom biological science documentary from the future which shows what the Spirit and Opportunity landers are filming on the planet Mars RIGHT NOW with their electron microscope-cameras, but not sharing with us. Some monster nudity, simulated stop-motion sex. Animated in claymation (in 1976) by Douglass Smith, aka Rev. Ivan Stang, devotee of Slack master and Sex God J. R. "Bob" Dobbs, who discovered the Conspiracy and an invasion by UFOs, and founded The Church of the SubGenius, an adults-only religion for mutants, misfits, weirdos.

