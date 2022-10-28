Reptilia in Suburbia

Not Available

It is 1989. After losing his home, Allan Borromeo moves back into his mother’s house in Eden Homes, an upper middle class subdivision, with his wife Donna and teenage son Jasper. Here, their lives will change—Allan gets involved in a marijuana grow-op, Donna has an affair with their gardener, and Jasper experiences his first love and heartbreak. But unknown to the homeowners, a half-man, half-snake creature lurks and peers into their lives via home videos secretly recorded by Its creator, Waldo, a mad scientist.