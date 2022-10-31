Not Available

The film Republic of Korea 1% takes an up-close and personal account a Marine’s military life with a touch of “G.I. Jane”, as Lee Ah-lee stars as Staff Sergeant Lee Yu-mim, the first woman to pass training in first place and the struggles to lead a group of the worst performing soldiers into the best. She struggles as her teammates don’t respect her as their leader and rival staff sergeant Wang Jong-pal (Im Won-hee) interferes. With the support of Sergeant Kang Cheol-in (Son Byeong-ho), Yu-mim begins final training with her teammates. It’s about bonding over sweat and tears, undergoing some excruciating training sessions.