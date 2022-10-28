Republik Twitter

Not Available

Sukmo, a social-media-savvy techno geek from Yogyakarta, flirts on Twitter with Hanum, a glamorous journalist from Jakarta. When he meets her in real life his confidence collapses as he pretends to be somebody he’s not to win her heart. Sukmo later rises to Twitter stardom and becomes a powerful voice in a crooked political campaign. Using social media, Sukmo is able to win the girl and change his country. In the third largest nation of Twitter users, this sweet romantic comedy explores how social media can be used to be the voice of the nation.