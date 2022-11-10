1965

Repulsion

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 1st, 1965

Studio

Compton Films

In Roman Polanski's first English-language film, beautiful young manicurist Carole suffers from androphobia (the pathological fear of interaction with men). When her sister and roommate, Helen, leaves their London flat to go on an Italian holiday with her married boyfriend, Carole withdraws into her apartment. She begins to experience frightful hallucinations, her fear gradually mutating into madness.

Cast

Ian HendryMichael
John FraserColin
Yvonne FurneauxHélène Ledoux
Patrick Wymarkle propriétaire
Renée HoustonMme Balch
Valerie TaylorMme Denise

