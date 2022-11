Not Available

A new cinematic artwork set to Verdi’s score by late, beloved filmmaker Jonas Mekas, and co-commissioned by The Shed and Festspielhaus Baden-Baden, will accompany the concert performances of Requiem and will be screened in the Level 4 Gallery. The work is a meditative tribute to Verdi’s masterpiece and an homage to the filmmaker himself, who passed away in January at the age of 96.