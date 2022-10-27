Requiem for a Heavyweight

Mountain Rivera is at the end of his boxing career after a knockout by Cassius Clay in the seventh round. His left eye is one punch from permanent trauma, his ears turned to cauliflower, his speech slurred from "being hit a million times," and he slings punches anytime he hears a bell, but his trainer and 'cutman' Army, and Miss Miller, a manipulative social worker, support his illusion that he could be a movie usher, a camp counselor, or a romantic partner for Miller.
|Jackie Gleason
|Maish Rennick
|Mickey Rooney
|Army
|Julie Harris
|Grace Miller
|Stanley Adams
|Perelli (as Stan Adams)
|Madame Spivy
|Ma Greeny
|Val Avery
|Young fighter's promoter
View Full Cast >