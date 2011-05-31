2011

Requiem for a Killer

  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 31st, 2011

Studio

Lucretia is a killer for hire. Specialised in poisoning and passionate about opera, she'll have to fulfill a difficult contract in the heart of the Swiss alps. Posing as a singer, Lucretia will have to appear on the scene of the higly exclusive Festival d'Ermeux and try to kill one of her partners: British bariton Alexander Child. Having recently acquired a Scottish distillery, he remains the only obstacle to a strategic pipeline project with considerable economic stakes; having recently won a tough legal battle against British Oil, their last resort is to eliminate him. Complicating everything is Rico, sent by the French contra-espionage, who tries to infiltrate the orchestra and stop the plot against Alexander Child.

Cast

Mélanie LaurentLucrèce
Tchéky KaryoL'Arménien
Corrado InvernizziVittorio Biamonte
Michel FauLe Chef d'orchestre
Frédérique TirmontLa Colonel
Johan LeysenVan Kummant

