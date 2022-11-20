Requiem for a Vampire

Not Available

An incestuous and industrious pair of modern-day vampires finds their clever manner of acquiring sustenance threatened by a nosy New Jersey health inspector and a determined investigative reporter in director John Orrichio's sexualized tale of life among the undead. The LeGaults know well that to stalk the streets for prey is to leave themselves open to exposure. Instead of seeking out blood the old-fashioned way, the LeGaults opt to open a blood donation center that will provide them with the nourishment they need to survive without the risks that go along with using their fangs. A New Jersey health inspector named Jerry is on to them, though, and along with a little help from intrepid reporter Phyllis, he soon prepares to rip the lid off of the LeGault's bizarre scam. When a chance encounter with two students of the occult reveals the true motivation behind the LeGaults' philanthropic front...