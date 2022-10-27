Not Available

Through riveting and candid conversation, Noam Chomsky, regarded as one of the most important intellectuals alive today, provides the definitive discourse on the “Two Americas.” Filmed over the course of four years, the Chomsky interviews expose how a half-century of policies have created a state of unprecedented economic inequality: concentrating wealth in the hands of a few at the expense of everyone else. At times deeply personal, these interviews take a closer look at Chomsky’s own activism and political involvement as well as diving into his profound insight on the death of the middle class and the end of functioning democracy. Requiem For the American Dream provides a unique opportunity to introduce Chomsky to a broader audience and to widen the discussion regarding events that deeply impact all of our lives.